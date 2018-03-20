J.A. Happ to lead rotation for Blue Jays with opening day start against Yankees

DUNEDIN, Fla.—J.A. Happ will make his first opening day start when the Blue Jays kick off their season at home next Thursday against the New York Yankees.

Jays manager John Gibbons announced his team’s rotation on Tuesday morning, confirming the much speculated news that Happ would get the ball in game No. 1.

Right-handers Aaron Sanchez, Marco Estrada and Marcus Stroman will follow in the four-game series against the Yankees, with Jaime Garcia getting the ball in the Blue Jays’ second series of the year, at home to the Chicago White Sox.

Happ, who is entering his 10th season as a big-league pitcher, has been one of Toronto’s more reliable hurlers over the past two years. He finished 2016 with a 3.18 ERA, landing sixth in Cy Young voting, and ended 2017 with a 3.53 ERA despite struggling with injuries early in the season.

“It’s nice honour,” Gibbons said in announcing Happ as his opening day pitcher. “I think every starting pitcher in the big leagues would love that. There’s just something about opening day, it’s one game but there’s just something, the focus and everything like that. You’ve got to be good to get those nods. My time with Happ here, there’s nobody more deserving.”

Stroman was initially expected to be on the mound for the Blue Jays’ first game of the year before shoulder inflammation derailed his spring. His season debut instead was delayed in order to give him a few more days to heal.

This is Happ’s second stint in Toronto. He spent three seasons with the Blue Jays (2012-14) before getting traded to the Seattle Mariners in the off-season for Canadian outfielder Michael Saunders. Happ was then moved to Pittsburgh by Seattle at the trade deadline in 2015 and rediscovered his groove over the final two months that season under famed pitching coach Ray Searage, making a mechanical adjustment that helped shrink his earned-run average by nearly three runs, while increasing his strikeout rate and reducing his walks.

It was enough of an improvement for Toronto to bring him back on a three-year, $36-million deal that expires after this season.