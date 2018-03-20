Jets' Dylan Donahue checked into rehab after 2 DUI arrests
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue recently checked himself into a treatment facility after being arrested for driving under the influence for the second time in less than a year.
The 25-year-old Donahue was arrested and charged with drunken driving early on Feb. 26 after he drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel in New Jersey and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four people. Shortly after the incident, Donahue voluntarily entered rehab.
ESPN.com first reported Tuesday that Donahue had checked into a facility. It also reported Monday that Donahue, a fifth-round pick last year out of West Georgia, had another DUI arrest in his hometown of Billings, Montana.
Donahue's agent Gary Uberstine says in a statement to The Associated Press that the linebacker recognizes the "seriousness of these issues" and is taking steps to overcome them.
The Jets say in a statement that they support Donahue's decision to seek treatment.
___
Associated Press Writer Amy Hanson in Helena, Montana, contributed to this report.
___
More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
RCMP in Alberta allege dad left baby in cold car while he went to bar
-
Man who flew in lawn chair over Calgary plans legal, record-breaking flight
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'