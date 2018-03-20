Sports

NBA fines Rockets' Green $25K, Celtics' Morris $15K

Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng (5) is pushed by out of bounds by Houston Rockets forward Gerald Green (14) after Dieng had caused Houston's Chris Paul (3) to fall during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Minneapolis. Green was ejected. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 129-120. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng (5) is pushed by out of bounds by Houston Rockets forward Gerald Green (14) after Dieng had caused Houston's Chris Paul (3) to fall during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Minneapolis. Green was ejected. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 129-120. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Gerald Green of the Houston Rockets $25,000 for shoving an opponent and Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics $15,000 for verbally abusing an official.

The punishments were announced Tuesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league's executive vice-president for basketball operations.

Green's fine stems from a scuffle involving him, teammate Chris Paul and Minnesota's Gorgui Dieng in the Rockets' 129-120 win over the Timberwolves on Sunday night in Minneapolis. Green was ejected in the fourth quarter for coming to Paul's defence after Dieng pushed him down after a foul.

Morris' verbal abuse toward the official occurred at the end of the Celtics' 108-89 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday night in New Orleans. Morris had a technical foul during the game, which turned into a blowout.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular