NBA fines Rockets' Green $25K, Celtics' Morris $15K
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Gerald Green of the Houston Rockets $25,000 for shoving an opponent and Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics $15,000 for verbally abusing an official.
The punishments were announced Tuesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league's executive
Green's fine stems from a scuffle involving him, teammate Chris Paul and Minnesota's Gorgui Dieng in the Rockets' 129-120 win over the Timberwolves on Sunday night in Minneapolis. Green was ejected in the fourth quarter for coming to Paul's
Morris' verbal abuse toward the official occurred at the end of the Celtics' 108-89 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday night in New Orleans. Morris had a technical foul during the game, which turned into a blowout.
___
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'
-
Man who flew in lawn chair over Calgary plans legal, record-breaking flight
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
RCMP in Alberta allege dad left baby in cold car while he went to bar