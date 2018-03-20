Pippa Mann returns to Dale Coyne Racing for Indianapolis 500
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar driver Pippa Mann has been hired by Dale Coyne Racing to compete in this year's Indianapolis 500.
The Briton will be the fourth driver on the team, joining Sebastien Bourdais, Pietro Fittipaldi and Conor Daly. Mann will attempt to make her seventh career Indy start in the No. 63 car, sponsored by Donate Life Indiana.
She has made five of her previous six starts with Coyne's team, including last year when she finished a career best 17th. Mann has been tabbed as the unofficial record-holder for the fastest lap by a woman on Indy's 2.5-mile oval.
Mann is the second woman who will attempt to qualify for the May 27 race. Danica Patrick already has announced she will attempt to make the traditional 33-car starting grid.
