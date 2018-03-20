Raptors star DeMar DeRozan misses game in Orlando due to thigh contusion
A
A
Share via Email
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors faced the Orlando Magic without DeMar DeRozan on Tuesday.
The Raptors said the all-star guard was suffering from a left thigh contusion. Backup guard Fred VanVleet sat out a second straight game with a right hand contusion.
DeRozan scored 24 points in Toronto's 132-125 loss Sunday to Oklahoma City, which snapped the Raptors' franchise record-tying win streak at 11. After the game, DeRozan was vocal in his criticism of the officials.
East-leading Toronto, in the midst of a busy stretch of the schedule, plays at Cleveland on Wednesday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
RCMP in Alberta allege dad left baby in cold car while he went to bar
-
Man who flew in lawn chair over Calgary plans legal, record-breaking flight
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'