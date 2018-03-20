Raptors star DeMar DeRozan misses game in Orlando due to thigh contusion

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors faced the Orlando Magic without DeMar DeRozan on Tuesday.

The Raptors said the all-star guard was suffering from a left thigh contusion. Backup guard Fred VanVleet sat out a second straight game with a right hand contusion.

DeRozan scored 24 points in Toronto's 132-125 loss Sunday to Oklahoma City, which snapped the Raptors' franchise record-tying win streak at 11. After the game, DeRozan was vocal in his criticism of the officials.