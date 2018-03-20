Red Wings beat Flyers 5-4 in shootout to halt 10-game skid

DETROIT — Frans Nielsen scored his NHL-record 22nd shootout winner and the Detroit Red Wings edged the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Tuesday night to end their 10-game losing streak.

Dylan Larkin scored twice, Luke Glendending had a goal and Evgeny Svechnikov got his first in the NHL for the Red Wings. Jimmy Howard made 27 saves through overtime and stopped all three attempts he faced in the shootout.

Sean Couturier, Matt Read, Shayne Gostisbehere and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers.

Larkin gave Detroit a 1-0 lead 6:08 into the second period, whipping a wrist shot past ex-Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek on the stick side.

Glendening made it 2-0 just 1:51 later when he got loose down the right wing while killing a penalty and snapped a high wrist shot over the glove-side shoulder of Mrazek.

Before the power play was up, the Flyers got one back. Claude Giroux's shot hit the post, but Couturier slammed the rebound into the net for his 30th of the season.

The Red Wings restored their two-goal advantage at 9:57. Svechnikov corralled a loose puck and zipped it by Mrazek, who was then replaced by Alex Lyon. Mrazek stopped 16 of 19 shots before Lyon made 11 saves in relief.

Read got the Flyers back within one when his shot found its way past Howard through traffic 7:46 into the third.

Gostisbehere tied it on a Philadelphia power play at 9:40, wiring a wrist shot over Howard's glove-side shoulder.

Larkin's quick shot from the slot put Detroit back in front at 14:06, but just 28 seconds later Konecny tied it when his shot crossed the goal line a split second before the net was dislodged.

NOTES: Glendening's goal was Detroit's eighth short-handed this season and the 10th given up by Philadelphia. ... Flyers LW Michael Raffl (lower body) missed his first game of the season. . With three assists, Giroux moved past Eric Lindros (659 points) into fifth place on the Flyers' career scoring list.

