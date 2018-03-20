Steelers sign former Green Bay safety Burnett to 3-year deal
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have started their overhaul in the secondary, signing free agent safety Morgan Burnett to a three-year deal.
The deal, announced Tuesday, is pending Burnett passing a physical. Financial terms were not released.
The 29-year-old Burnett has played all eight seasons of his NFL career in Green Bay, collecting 683 tackles, 44 passes
The Steelers are revamping their secondary this
