Mariners' Phelps to have Tommy John surgery and miss season

PEORIA, Ariz. — Mariners reliever David Phelps will miss this season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto announced the diagnosis Wednesday night.

Phelps was injured on the final pitch of his previous outing March 17 against the Angels. The right-hander will have Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow, though a surgery date has not been set. The typical recovery time for that operation is 12 to 15 months.