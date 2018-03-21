Zenit St. Petersburg charged with fan racism by UEFA
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has charged Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg with fan racism in a Europa League game.
Zenit fans have been accused of racist
The case will be heard on May 31, about two weeks before Russia hosts the World Cup.
UEFA hasn't provided any details of the incident. However, the anti-discrimination FARE Network has said there were chants mocking an injured black player.
It is Zenit's second racism case of the season. It was fined in December for fans displaying a giant banner