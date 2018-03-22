Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election.
The Alabama House of Representatives passed a
If the proposal is passed by voters, the Ten Commandments would not automatically be displayed in public buildings. No state funds could be used to erect the laws, but individuals could use private money to display them.
Critics say the proposal violates the separation of church and state and would incite federal lawsuits that cost taxpayer money.
