AP Source: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst cleared for pro day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A person familiar with the situation says All-America defensive tackle Maurice Hurst has been given the OK by doctors to participate fully at Michigan's pro day.

The person spoke Thursday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the clearance wasn't announced.

Hurst, a potential first-round pick, was held out of drills at the combine three weeks ago after doctors red-flagged a heart condition.

NFL teams will have an opportunity to watch Hurst and other former Wolverines go through drills, run and lift weights on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Hurst had 59 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks last season. Hurst, who is from Westwood, Massachusetts, is regarded as one of the top prospects at defensive tackle available in the draft.

