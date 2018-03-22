Bucks say Giannis doubtful with ankle injury for Bulls game
A
A
Share via Email
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks say Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained right ankle.
The All-Star forward got hurt in the second quarter of a 127-120 loss on Wednesday to the Los Angeles Clippers when he appeared to trip over teammate Shabazz Muhammad under the Bucks' basket.
Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league in scoring at 27.3 points a game.
___
More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax school board defends decision to open schools when snow isn't falling
-
Two suspects identified in beating of man with autism in Mississauga
-
Halifax police warning public about rash of daytime break and enters
-
Dumb and dangerous: Halifax police say driver reaches 192 kilometres per hour on suburban road