Bulls' Blakeney to miss rest of season with of broken wrist
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls say guard Antonio Blakeney will miss the remainder of the season because of a broken bone in his left wrist.
Blakeney was injured in Monday's loss at New York. He scored six points on 3-for-10 shooting in Wednesday's loss to Denver after being listed as questionable. The Bulls say an MRI on Thursday confirmed the fracture.
Blakeney averaged 7.9 points in 19 games.
