Chicago Bears re-sign LB John Timu to 1-year deal
A
A
Share via Email
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have re-signed linebacker John Timu to a one-year contract.
Timu has made nine starts and has 53 tackles in three seasons with the Bears. He signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2015.
The Bears announced the move on Thursday.
___
More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'A wakeup call': Edmonton police charge more than 30 teens in series of crimes
-
Two suspects identified in beating of man with autism in Mississauga
-
Dumb and dangerous: Halifax police say driver reaches 192 kilometres per hour on suburban road
-
Halifax school board defends decision to open schools when snow isn't falling