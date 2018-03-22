Sports

Defending Cyprus champion APOEL lets coach go after 8 months

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 20, 2014, file photo, APOEL coach Giorgos Donis attends a press conference before a training session of his team at GSP stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus. Cyprus champion APOEL says that it has parted ways with coach Yiorgos Donis and his coaching staff after eight months at the team's helm. APOEL said in a short statement on Thursday, March 22, 2018, that the decision for Donis' departure was mutually agreed but gave no reason why. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus league titleholder APOEL says it has parted with coach Yiorgos Donis and his staff.

APOEL simultaneously announced on Thursday it has agreed with Bruno Miguel Nunes Baltazar to take over with seven games left. The 40-year-old Portuguese coached AEL Limassol until this month.

APOEL says it mutually agreed with Donis on his departure but gave no reason why. The Greek had been in charge for eight months.

There was much speculation about Donis' future after APOEL lost to Apollonas Limassol 4-2 last weekend.

APOEL dropped to second place in the standings behind Apollonas, casting doubt on APOEL's chance of winning the league for a record sixth straight year.

