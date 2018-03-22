Diamondbacks' Souza has strained right shoulder, to get MRI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza Jr. will get an MRI on Thursday after straining his right shoulder during a spring training game Wednesday night.

The team announced Souza's diagnosis following a 14-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Souza left the game in the fourth inning after diving for a ball and missing in right- centre field. He kicked his legs in apparent pain while waiting for a team trainer, then walked off the field holding his arm.