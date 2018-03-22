Diamondbacks' Souza has strained right shoulder, to get MRI
A
A
Share via Email
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza Jr. will get an MRI on Thursday after straining his right shoulder during a spring training game Wednesday night.
The team announced Souza's diagnosis following a 14-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Souza left the game in the fourth inning after diving for a ball and missing in right-
Souza was acquired from Tampa Bay as part of a three-team trade last month. The 28-year-old batted .239 with 30 home runs, 76 RBIs and 16 stolen bases last season with the Rays.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Baristas at Halifax coffee shop chain say they're not getting paid
-
Some Toronto parents say lunch hours are too often like 'Lord of the Flies'
-
'Unacceptable:' Parents upset over hiring of security guards to supervise kids at Halifax schools
-
'They were associates:' Three men charged with murder in killing of Dartmouth man