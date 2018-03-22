Dodgers a threat to get back to World Series in 2018
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers start a new season with an old burden: they haven't won a World Series since 1988.
Winning 104 games and owning baseball's best record last year didn't get it done.
However, the Dodgers bring back most of their roster and boast depth in the rotation and up and down the lineup. That should allow them to weather potential injuries and slumps.
First baseman Cody Bellinger and shortstop Corey Seager — the last two NL Rookies of the Year — provide a young spark, while outfielder Chris Taylor will be looking to follow up a solid season in which he emerged as an everyday player. Bellinger will get a full season at first after veteran Adrian Gonzalez was traded.
Yasiel Puig is coming off a career-high 28 home runs and his defensive excellence in right field remains intact, having salvaged his career in Los Angeles after being demoted to Triple-A in 2016 and nearly traded.
Dave Roberts enters his third season as skipper with a 195-130 record and two division titles to his credit after being hired without any managerial experience.
Here are some things to watch for this season:
BEST CASE: The Dodgers are
WORST CASE: They won an MLB-best 104 games last season — helped by a 43-7 record from early June to early August — and if a World Series hangover is inevitable as history suggests, repeating that total could be difficult. Health is a huge part of the equation, and it's already an issue to start the season.
INJURY CONCERNS: 3B Justin Turner, the team's best hitter last year, is out indefinitely with a broken left wrist after being hit by a pitch in a spring game on March 19. He doesn't need surgery, so it could be only a matter of weeks before he returns, which is good news because the Dodgers are not the same team without him. LHP Julio Urias created a splash last year working limited innings, but he is out until at least May after having left shoulder surgery. RHP Tom Koehler, acquired as a free agent in the
INFO AGE: The Dodgers
NEW FACE: Well, Matt Kemp is a familiar face to Dodgers fans. The 33-year-old slugger was acquired in a trade with Atlanta that allowed the Dodgers to unload the burdensome contracts of Gonzalez, Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy. Kemp was
PASSPORTS, PLEASE: The Dodgers will play a regular-season series against the San Diego Padres in Monterrey, Mexico, from May 4-6. The series counts as Padres home games. Four years ago, the Dodgers opened the season in Australia against Arizona.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax school board defends decision to open schools when snow isn't falling
-
Two suspects identified in beating of man with autism in Mississauga
-
Halifax police warning public about rash of daytime break and enters
-
Dumb and dangerous: Halifax police say driver reaches 192 kilometres per hour on suburban road