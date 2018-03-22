Dylan Bundy to start Baltimore Orioles' opener
SARASOTA, Fla. — Dylan Bundy has been picked to start the Baltimore Orioles' opener against Minnesota on March 29.
The 24-year-old right-hander led the Orioles in wins last season, when he was 13-9 with a 4.24 ERA.
Bundy beat out Kevin Gausman, who started last year's opener, and Chris Tillman, the starter of the previous three. Last year was Bundy's first season in the rotation.
"I wasn't even expecting it or thinking it," Bundy said Thursday. "I was trying to get through spring training and work on the stuff I need to work on, and let things play out however they may be."
Baltimore's other starters are Andrew Cashner, who was signed last month and Alex Cobb, added Wednesday.
