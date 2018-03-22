Eric Reid says he doesn't plan to protest during anthem
STANFORD, Calif. — Free agent safety Eric Reid says he is not planning to protest during the national anthem this upcoming season.
Reid has been among the NFL's most visible protesters since former San Francisco teammate Colin Kaepernick decided not to stand for the national anthem in 2016.
Reid continued the protest of racial injustice and police brutality last season as Kaepernick was unable to find a job. Reid is a free agent this
Reid said after his brother Justin's pro day at Stanford that he will remain active in protesting injustice but will take a different approach than doing it during the anthem.
