High-scoring Lightning hold off Islanders, 7-6

NEW YORK — J.T. Miller scored twice, Brayden Point had a goal and two assists, and the high-scoring Tampa Bay Lightning held off the New York Islanders 7-6 on Thursday night.

Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev and Victor Hedman each added a goal and an assist, Tyler Johnson also scored, and Braydon Coburn and Yanni Gourde each had two assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for his NHL-leading 42nd victory, extending Tampa Bay's franchise record. The Lightning improved to 12-2-1 in their last 15 games, extending their Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division leads to six points over idle Boston.

Anders Lee, Ryan Pulock and Anthony Beauvillier each scored twice for the Islanders. They lost for the 12th time in 14 games (2-8-4).

BLUE JACKETS 4, PANTHERS 0.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 33 shots for his fifth shutout of the season, Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist, and Columbus beat Florida for its 10th straight victory.

Sonny Milano, Seth Jones and Thomas Vanek also scored. The Blue Jackets joined Philadelphia (1984-86) and Pittsburgh (2010-13) as the only teams with 10-game winning streaks in consecutive seasons.

CAPITALS 1, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored on a third-period breakaway to lift Washington past Detroit Red.

The Capitals have won six of seven and lead Pittsburgh and Columbus by four points atop the Metropolitan Division as the regular season winds down. Washington has turned increasingly to Grubauer of late after Braden Holtby struggled in February and at the beginning of March. Holtby wasn't available Thursday because of an injury coach Barry Trotz described as a tweak.

The Capitals took the lead with 13:19 remaining in the game after Detroit defenceman Xavier Ouellet couldn't control the puck near Washington's blue line. Connolly and teammate Jakub Vrana went the other way on a two-man breakaway, and Connolly beat Jimmy Howard with a wrist shot to the glove side.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Auston Matthews had a goal in his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for 10 games and Toronto beat Nashville.

The Predators had been 14-0-1 since their previous regulation loss on Feb. 17.

James van Riemsdyk and Mitchell Marner each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Jake Gardiner also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs have won five of six.

Morgan Rielly had three assists for the Maple Leafs, and Tyler Bozak had two. Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots. Viktor Arvidsson and Scott Hartnell scored for Nashville.

HURRICANES 6, COYOTES 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored his second goal with 1:58 left, and Carolina beat Arizonadespite giving up a weird goal when the puck stuck in goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Skinner added an assist, and Valentin Zykov scored two goals, the second tying it at 5 with 10:14 remaining. Phil Di Giuseppe had a goal and two assists, and Jaccob Slavin had three assists. Teuvo Teravainen also scored, and Ward made 28 saves.

Alex Goligoski scored twice, including arguably the most bizarre goal of the season when Ward unknowingly skated across the red line with the puck lodged in his right skate.

Rookie Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, Josh Archibald and Nick Cousins also scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots for Arizona.

OILERS 6, SENATORS 2.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists and Edmonton eliminated Ottawa from playoff contention.

Drake Caggiula also had two goals, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ty Rattie scored and Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots for the Oilers. They were 3-1-0 on a four-game trip.

Matt Duchene and Filip Chlapik replied for Ottawa, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves.

FLYERS 4, RANGERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored twice, Claude Giroux had three assists and Philadelphia Flyers beat New York.

Jakub Voracek had a goal and an assist, and Oskar Lindblom also scored for the Flyers. Jesper Fast had two goals and an assist and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers.

CANUCKS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Alexander Edler scored twice, Jacob Markstrom made 39 saves and Vancouver beat Chicago to stop a seven-game slide.

Henrik Sedin and Bo Horvat each had a goal and an assist, and Brent Sutter also scored.