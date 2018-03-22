Hornets' Howard suspended after technical foul in 30-30 game
NEW YORK — Charlotte Hornets
The NBA announced the penalty Thursday, noting that league rules require an automatic one-game suspension without pay for a player or coach who receives 16 technical fouls during a regular season. After hitting that threshold, a player or coach will be suspended without pay automatically for another game for every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season.
Howard picked up his most recent technical with 10:48 left in Wednesday's 111-105 win against the Brooklyn Nets. That came as he finished with 32 points and a franchise-record 30 rebounds, becoming just the eighth player in league history with a 30-30 game.
