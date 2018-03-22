Jets star winger Patrik Laine to miss at least two games with bruise on left foot
Winnipeg Jets star Patrik Laine will miss at least two games with a bruise on his left foot.
Laine was hurt in Winnipeg's 2-1 overtime win over Los Angeles when he blocked a shot from Kings defenceman Alec Martinez.
Jets coach Paul Maurice confirmed today that Laine did not suffer a broken bone.
The coach said Laine will miss home games Friday against Anaheim and Sunday against Nashville, and after that his return will depend on when he gets comfortable wearing skates again.
Laine has 43 goals and 25 assists in 73 games this season.
