Joseph Parker punching harder after surgery, team says

LONDON — Joseph Parker's team says the WBO heavyweight champion is at "maximum speed and power" ahead of his unification fight against Anthony Joshua.

Parker underwent elbow surgery in November in his native New Zealand to deal with "pain and restriction" in both arms.

His team says "the results of the surgery have been nothing less than fantastic with Parker regaining maximum speed and power for the first time since 2016."

The surgeon who operated on Parker, Craig Ball, says the surgery has given Parker a greater range of motion and taken away pain.