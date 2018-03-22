Mets' Montero likely to miss season after tearing ligament
NEW YORK — Mets right-hander Rafael Montero probably will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his pitching elbow.
New York said Thursday that the 27-year-old has a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament and will likely need Tommy John surgery.
Montero was 5-11 with a 5.52 ERA in 18 starts and 16 relief appearances last year. He gave up 13 runs — nine earned — and 12 hits in nine innings during spring training.
He has a salary of $558,025 in the majors and will be eligible for salary arbitration next winter.
