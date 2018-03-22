Montreal Impact sign centreback Rudy Camacho

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have signed French central defender Rudy Camacho to a four-year contract.

Camacho was acquired on a permanent transfer from Belgian club Waasland Beveren. The 27-year-old was signed using targeted allocation money, so he will not have designated player status.

The Impact were short at the centreback position when off-season signing Zakaria Diallo was injured days before the start of the regular season while Kyle Fisher was already out with a long-term leg injury.

They now have some depth with Camacho and the recent signing of veteran Rod Fanni.

Coach Remi Garde said Camacho is a solid defender who can also start the attack.

The six-foot-one Camacho started 27 games in the Jupiler Pro League, Belgium's first division, and played in three Belgian Cup games this season.

He scored two goals and acted as captain in his last eight games with the club. He joined Waasland Beveren in July, 2016 after playing in lower divisions in France for Nancy's reserve team, Lyon-Duchere and Sedan Ardennes.