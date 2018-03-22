OHL Roundup: Thomas with four points, Bulldogs open playoffs with win over 67's

HAMILTON — Robert Thomas had two goals and two assists as the Hamilton Bulldogs opened the Ontario Hockey League playoffs with a 6-3 win over the Ottawa 67's on Thursday.

Brandon Saigeon also scored twice and added an assist for the Bulldogs, who lead the best-of-seven first-round series 1-0 with Game 2 in Hamilton Sunday.

Matthew Strome and Benjamin Gleason rounded out the offence while Kaden Fulcher made 20 saves for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Noel Hoefenmayer had a pair of goals and Sam Bitten also scored for the 67's. Olivier Tremblay kicked out 19-of-24 shots in a losing cause.

Hamilton went 2-for-4 on the power play while Ottawa scored twice on five chances with the man advantage.

---

ATTACK 5 KNIGHTS 4

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Maksim Sushko broke a 4-4 tie at 2:54 of the third period to lift the Attack over London in Game 1 of their first-round matchup.

Alan Lyszczarczyk scored twice while Kevin Hancock and Nick Suzuki added the others for Owen Sound, the fourth seed in the West. Olivier Lafreniere made 22 saves for the win.

Alex Formenton struck twice for the Knights, who got 38 saves from Joseph Raaymakers. Jacob Golden also scored for fifth-seeded London.

Game 2 goes Saturday in Owen Sound.

---

STEELHEADS 6 COLTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Trent Fox and Owen Tippett each scored twice as Mississauga toppled the Colts.

Ryan McLeod and Michael McLeod also scored for the Steelheads, the seventh seed in the East. Jacob Ingham made 32 saves for the victory.

Aaron Luchuk and Lucas Chiodo replied for No. 2 Barrie. Leo Lazarev kicked out 32-of-38 shots in a losing cause.

The Colts host Game 2 on Monday.

---