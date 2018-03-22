Romo opens with 77 in PGA Tour event on Dominican Republic
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Tony Romo fell apart on the back nine and made his PGA Tour debut with a 5-over 77 in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback shot even par on the front nine before a bad stretch of three bogeys and a double bogey toward the end of his round. He was 14 shots behind Brice Garnett, the early leader who opened with a 63.
Romo now works as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports. He received a sponsor's exemption into the tournament, which is held the same week as a World Golf Championships event in Texas.
Among early starters, only Guy Boros at 79 had a higher score. The 53-year-old Boros is playing his first PGA Tour event in three years.
