Spieth, Reed to face each other in Match Play
AUSTIN, Texas — Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed improved to 2-0 in the Dell Technologies Match Play and now face off to see who advances to the weekend.
Spieth never trailed in a 4-and-2 victory over Li Haotong. Reed had to rally from a 2-down deficit at the turn to beat Charl Schwartzel. Spieth and Reed have been partners for 11 matches in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. They go head-to-head on Friday to decide who wins the group.
Tony Finau and Alex Noren also improved to 2-0 and play each other in the third round.
Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson both trailed in their matches and faced elimination at Austin Country Club.
