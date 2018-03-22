Star centre Matthews back in Maple Leafs' lineup after missing 10 games
NASHVILLE — Toronto centre Auston Matthews will make his return from a shoulder injury when the Maple Leafs visit the Nashville Predators tonight.
Coach Mike Babcock confirmed Matthews and defencemen Nikita Zaitsev will be in the Maple Leafs' lineup as they look for their fifth win in six games.
It will be Matthews' first appearance since he left a Feb. 22 game against the New York Islanders after being checked late in the game.
The Leafs went 5-3-2 over the 10 games Matthews was out.
Matthews has 28 goals and 22 assists in 53 games this season.
Zaitsev missed five games with an illness.
