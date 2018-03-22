Sports

UEFA orders Paris Saint-Germain to close part of its stadium

FILE - A Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo of PSG's fans holding flares during the round of 16, 2nd leg Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain must close part of its stadium at its next Champions League home game as punishment for fans lighting flares and fireworks.UEFA says the north end of Parc des Princes will close due to incidents at PSG‚Äôs 2-1 loss against Real Madrid this month, eliminating the French club from the Round of 16. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NYON, Switzerland — Paris Saint-Germain must close part of its stadium at the next Champions League game it hosts as punishment for fans lighting flares and fireworks.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel ordered the north end of Parc des Princes closed because of incidents at PSG's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid this month, a result that eliminated the French club from the last 16.

The runaway French league leader has already qualified for the next Champions League and its next home game is likely to be in September in the group stage.

UEFA said PSG must also pay a 43,000 euros ($53,000) fine.

PSG remains under a separate UEFA investigation for possible violations of financial fair play rules. A decision in that case should come before June.

UEFA acted against a second French club for crowd disturbances and using fireworks at a Europa League game in Spain.

Marseille fans attacked security guards at Athletic Bilbao's stadium during a 2-1 win last week that sent the visitors into the quarterfinals.

UEFA banned Marseille from selling tickets to its fans for the first leg in Germany against Leipzig in two weeks.

Marseille was put on probation for two years, and a repeat of crowd trouble will see an away-fan ban at a second Champions League or Europa League game.

UEFA said Marseille was also fined 30,000 euros ($37,000).

