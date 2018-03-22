Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Arizona 4 Buffalo 1
Pittsburgh 5 Montreal 3
St. Louis 2 Boston 1 (OT)
Anaheim 4 Calgary 0
---
AHL
San Jose 4 Tucson 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Cleveland 132 Toronto 129
Philadelphia 119 Memphis 105
Charlotte 111 Brooklyn 105
Miami 119 New York 98
Denver 135 Chicago 102
L.A. Clippers 127 Milwaukee 120
New Orleans 96 Indiana 92
San Antonio 98 Washington 90
