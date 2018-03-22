Williamson posts 18th century in 1st test against England

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Captain Kane Williamson scored a New Zealand-record 18th test century before rain interrupted play Friday early on the second day of the first cricket test against England.

Williamson previously shared with Martin Crowe and his current teammate Ross Taylor the New Zealand record of 17 test centuries.

In the 40 minutes of play before rain intruded on Friday, Williamson added nine runs to his overnight score of 91, reaching his century in 297 minutes, from 196 balls with 11 fours and a six.

He was still 100 not out, Henry Nicholls was 36 not out and New Zealand was 197-3 when the rain came, causing the umpires to call an early tea break in the day-night test.

Williamson and Nicholls had put on 74 for the fourth wicket and New Zealand led by 139 runs after bowling out England for 58 in the first session of the first day.

Williamson achieved his 18th century at 27 years of age and in 64 tests while Crowe played 77 tests and Taylor has played 84. Williamson was averaging 50.51 before this match and is now being hailed as New Zealand's best-ever test batsman.

The rain had cleared before tea was taken and ground staff were working to prepare Eden Park for play as soon as the break is over. But further showers are forecast in the evening.

Williamson's innings allowed New Zealand to tighten the grip it took on the match when it bowled out England on Thursday in only 20.4 overs, for its sixth-lowest total in tests matches and its lowest against New Zealand.