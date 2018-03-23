Sports

Decision on Alberta funding for Calgary Olympic bid coming soon: premier

Premier Rachel Notley, left, speaks at an event announcing new schools as a young girl holds a teddy bear in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 23, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta will announce soon whether it will give financial support to Calgary's 2026 Winter Olympic bid.

Calgary city council approved a slate of moves towards a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics this week but they're contingent on federal and provincial funding.

Council voted in principle to form a bid corporation and spend another $3.5 million on exploring a bid.

But that won't happen unless Ottawa and Alberta also commit to the bid.

At an announcement in Calgary, Notley was asked whether Alberta would contribute $10 million to the bid corporation.

She said talks with the city are ongoing and there should be some news soon.

"We've been having conversations with the city of Calgary," Notley said Friday. "I believe we'll have more to say on that in the days to come."

 

