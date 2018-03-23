Dutch police detain 25 England supporters for violence
AMSTERDAM — Dutch police say they detained 25 English soccer supporters overnight after drunken fans threw beer bottles at officers ahead of a friendly match between the Netherlands and England.
Police say riot police were deployed to downtown Amsterdam to deal with the rowdy supporters. Police detained the England fans for
England will play the Netherlands at the Amsterdam Arena on the southern edge of the Dutch capital. Police say they plan to beef up security before and after Friday's match.
About 1,500 England fans
