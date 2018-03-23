Giants Bumgarner hit in hand, leaves spring training start

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner exited his spring training start in the third inning Friday after taking a line drive off his pitching hand.

The comebacker was hit by Kansas City's Whit Merrifield. The Giants had no immediate updates on Bumgarner's condition.

The 2014 World Series MVP missed nearly three months last season after the dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado.

After six straight seasons with double-digit wins, more than 200 innings and 30-plus starts, Bumgarner went 4-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts last season and threw just 111 innings.

___