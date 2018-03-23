Panthers ink free agents S Searcy, CB Cockrell and OG Sirles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have signed safety Da'Norris Searcy, cornerback Ross Cockrell and guard Jeremiah Sirles to free agent contracts.

Searcy and Cockrell both received two-year contracts, while Sirles got a one-year deal. The financial terms were not released.

Searcy and Cockrell have North Carolina ties.

Searcy, who played at North Carolina, is a seven-year NFL veteran who spent the past three seasons with the Titans after four seasons (2011-14) with the Bills. His most productive season came in 2014 when he had 65 tackles and three interceptions.

Cockrell played at Duke and has spent four seasons in the NFL, including last year with the Giants where he had three interceptions including one he returned for a touchdown.

Sirles enters his fifth season, having spent the past three with the Vikings.

