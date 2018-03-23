PNC Bank partners with its 1st sports league in NASCAR deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PNC Bank has partnered with a professional sports league for the first time by becoming NASCAR's official bank and official wealth management company.

PNC will leverage its partnership with NASCAR to expand its footprint across the country and U.S. military bases abroad. The deal announced Friday gives PNC access at NASCAR races and the opportunity to offer its services to the industry.

In bringing corporate clients to NASCAR races, PNC believes it will have a unique marketing experience to offer. It's one of the same reasons the company last month backed IndyCar driver Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing.

PNC signed on as Dixon's primary sponsor, but executive vice-president of corporate banking Terry Begley said it is coincidental to its agreement with NASCAR.

