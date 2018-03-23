Rabada in the heat of the action, Australia 67-2 in 3rd test

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Kagiso Rabada won his latest battle with David Warner as Australia began its first innings in a hurry in the third test against South Africa on Friday.

Warner (30) hammered five fours and a six, all off Rabada, before the fast bowler hit back to knock out Warner's off stump and leave Australia 67-2 at lunch on Day 2 at Newlands.

Rabada was in the midst of it for the other Australian wicket, taking the catch at backward square leg that dismissed Usman Khawaja for 5 off Morne Morkel.

The Australians were still going at nearly six runs an over and were 244 behind after South Africa was bowled out for 311 in the morning.

Rabada, the talk of this test before the game started, helped out with the bat too, putting on a 50-run partnership with Dean Elgar that took South Africa past 300 in its first innings. Elgar batted through the innings for his 141 not out.