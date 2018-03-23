Ronaldo scores twice in added time, Portugal beats Egypt 2-1

ZURICH — Cristiano Ronaldo scored with two stoppage-time headers and lifted Portugal to a stunning 2-1 win over Mohamed Salah-inspired Egypt in a friendly between World Cup-bound teams Friday.

Salah seemed to have won the game with a 56th-minute shot worthy of his fast-rising star status from the edge of the Portugal penalty area.

But one superstar was still on the field after Salah was substituted to a loud ovation in the 79th.

Ronaldo first rose unchallenged to score from Ricardo Quaresma's left-flank cross in the second minute of time added on.

Two minutes later, Ronaldo powered a header low into the right corner of the goal from Quaresma's free kick on the right.