Seahawks sign DT Tom Johnson, bring back DE Marcus Smith
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks added needed depth on their defensive line by signing veteran defensive tackle Tom Johnson and bringing back defensive end Marcus Smith.
The Seahawks are thin up front with the trade of Michael Bennett to Philadelphia and the loss of Sheldon Richardson in free agency. Johnson provides the Seahawks a solid veteran at defensive tackle who played on one of the premier
Johnson started 15 games for Minnesota in 2017 when the Vikings led the NFL in total
Smith was signed by Seattle last summer after the former first-round pick was a bust with Philadelphia. Smith appeared in 14 games and had 15 tackles and 2
