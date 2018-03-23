Taylor Hall scores in OT, Devils beat Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH — Taylor Hall beat Matt Murray on a breakaway 27 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

Hall was all alone when Nico Hischier found him with a long lead pass. Hall slipped the puck between Murray's legs for his 33rd goal of the season as New Jersey picked up two vital points in the race for one of the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference.

Hall added two assists, Hischier had a goal and an assist, and Blake Coleman and Will Butcher also scored, and Keith Kincaid made 40 saves. The Devils finished 4-2 on a six-game trip.

Sidney Crosby scored his 25th of the season for Pittsburgh. Brian Dumolin and Phil Kessel scored in the third period as the Penguins erased a two-goal deficit.

JETS 3, DUCKS 2, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 3:16 into overtime and Winnipeg Jets edged Anaheim to set a single-season franchise record for points.

Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets (45-19-10), who won their fourth straight to reach the 100-point plateau for the first time. Winnipeg had 99 points in the 2014-15 season before being swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Ducks.

The game was the second straight in which Connor scored the overtime winner. The rookie had both goals in Winnipeg's 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Nick Ritchie and Derek Grant scored for Anaheim.

BRUINS 3, STARS 2

DALLAS (AP) — David Pastrnak broke a tie with 12 seconds left and Boston scored three straight goals in the third period to rally past Dallas.

A scramble followed a faceoff in the Dallas end, and Brad Marchand passed to Pastrnak in front. While falling down, he put the puck past Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen.

Tuukka Rask made a season-high 40 saves for the Bruins. Marchand scored Boston's first goal and also assisted on a short-handed goal by Tim Schaller that tied it midway through the third period.

Esa Lindell and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars.

BLUES 4, CANUCKS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrik Berglund scored twice and surging St. Louis beat Vancouver for its fourth consecutive victory.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Dmitrij Jaskin also scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen made 19 saves in his eighth straight start. The Blues won for the sixth time in seven games.

Sam Gagner scored for Vancouver. The Canucks have lost eight of nine.

CANADIENS 3, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Antti Niemi stopped 35 shots for his first shutout in 27 months, and Montreal beat Buffalo to snap a seven-game road skid.