United States tops FIFA women's rankings, England No. 2

ZURICH — The United States remains at the top of the FIFA women's rankings after winning the SheBelieves Cup, and England moved ahead of Germany into second.

The Americans went unbeaten in the four-team round-robin tournament they hosted this month.

England, which lost the final game 1-0 to the Americans, finished runner-up and climbed one ranking place Friday.

Germany dropped to No. 3 after a last-place finish that cost coach Steffi Jones her job. The Germans were ranked in the top two for almost 10 years.

Canada and 2019 World Cup host France each rose one place to Nos. 4 and 5, respectively. Australia fell two to No. 6.