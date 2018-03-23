Usian Bolt delights fans by scoring in Dortmund training

DORTMUND, Germany — Usain Bolt trained again with Borussia Dortmund and this time scored a header in front of more than 1,000 spectators.

The 31-year-old retired sprint great took part in team exercises under coach Peter Stoeger, exchanging passes with Germany forward Mario Goetze and others in Friday's relaxed session.

The German soccer club broadcast the training session live with commentary in English. The eight-time Olympic champion later signed autographs for fans as photographers jostled for pictures.

It was Bolt's second training session with the team. He took part in another behind closed doors on Thursday.

Dortmund, which shares a sponsor with Bolt, had long extended an invitation for the Jamaican to train with the team at some stage. Bolt retired after the 2017 world championships.