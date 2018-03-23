Wallmark has two goals, assist to rally Checkers to 3-2 overtime win over Rocket
A
A
Share via Email
LAVAL, Que. — Lucas Wallmark scored twice, including the winner at 2:41 of overtime, as the Charlotte Checkers rallied for a 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket in AHL action Friday night.
Wallmark forced overtime with his first of the game at 15:17 of the third period for Charlotte (37-26-0-3). He also assisted on Aleksi Saarela's goal while Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 17 shots.
Jeremiah Addison and Adam Cracknell scored to stake Laval (24-33-7-2) to a 2-0 advantage. Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves,
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Teen gets three-year sentence in ‘devastating’ foster home fire that killed two people
-
Former Playboy model shares elaborate details on alleged 10-month love affair with Trump
-
Failing grade: Halifax school board issues apology over bus confusion during storm
-
Black janitors allege racial discrimination, plan to file human rights complaint