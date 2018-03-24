Braves release veteran left-hander Scott Kazmir
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have released Scott Kazmir after the left-hander fell short in his bid to win the No. 5 spot in the team's rotation.
The 34-year-old Kazmir was acquired with Brandon McCarthy and infielder Charlie Culberson in the Dec. 18 trade that sent outfielder Matt Kemp to the Dodgers.
McCarthy has won a spot in the rotation but Kazmir struggled in spring training. He couldn't claim a spot left vacant when Luiz Gohara sprained his left ankle.
Kazmir will earn $15,554,483 on the final year of his contract this season.
Anibal Sanchez, signed to a minor league contract late in camp, is a candidate to serve as the fifth starter at least until Gohara is healthy.
