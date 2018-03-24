Clark, Martinez help Crew beat DC United 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ricardo Clark scored his first goal for Columbus and Cristian Martinez had two assists to help the Crew beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday.

Clark headed home a corner kick by Federico Higuain to give Columbus a 2-1 lead in the 40th minute. Higuain, who scored his 50th MLS regular-season goal on March 10, has 50 career assists to become the 19th player in league history with at least 50 goals and 50 assists.

The Crew's Milton Valenzuela, a 19-year-old defender, scored his first MLS goal to open the scoring in the 20th minute, putting away a cross from Martinez. Yamil Asad tied it 10 minutes later, trapping a cross from Luciano Acosta at the top of the box and blasting it into the net to make it 1-1.

Martinez beat a defender on the left side and fed Pedro Santos for a side-footer that gave Columbus (3-0-1) a 3-1 lead in the 42nd.

United (0-2-2) are winless in their last eight games, dating to last season.