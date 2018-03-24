Friday's Games
NHL
Montreal 3 Buffalo 0
New Jersey 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)
Winnipeg 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
St. Louis 4 Vancouver 1
Boston 3 Dallas 2
---
AHL
Utica 5 WB/Scranton 4 (OT)
Syracuse 4 Bridgeport 1
Toronto 4 Belleville 2
Providence 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (OT)
Binghamton 4 Rochester 2
Charlotte 3 Laval 2 (OT)
Milwaukee 5 Rockford 2
Grand Rapids 5 Iowa 3
Texas 2 San Antonio 1
Bakersfield 4 Ontario 1
---
NBA
Denver 108 Washington 100
Indiana 109 L.A. Clippers 104
Cleveland 120 Phoenix 95
Minnesota 108 New York 104
Toronto 116 Brooklyn 112
Milwaukee 118 Chicago 105
Oklahoma City 105 Miami 99
San Antonio 124 Utah 120 (OT)
Boston 105 Portland 100
Golden State 106 Atlanta 94
---
NCAA Basketball
Men's Sweet 16
Kansas 80 Clemson 76
Villanova 90 West Virginia 78
Duke 69 Syracuse 65
Texas Tech 73 Purdue 65
--
Women's Third Round
Oregon State 72 Baylor 67
Mississippi St. 71 NC State 57
Louisville 86 Stanford 59
UCLA 84 Texas 75
---
NLL
Buffalo 20 New England 7
---
