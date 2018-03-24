Jon Gillies makes 29 saves, Stockton Heat down Manitoba Moose 3-1

WINNIPEG — Jon Gillies made 29 saves as the Stockton Heat downed the Manitoba Moose 3-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Oliver Kylington, Brett Pollock ad Spencer Foo supplied the offence for the Heat (30-23-6), who snapped a four-game slide.

Sami Niku was the lone scorer for the Moose (39-20-8), who got 31 saves from Jamie Phillips.