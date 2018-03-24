Jon Gillies makes 29 saves, Stockton Heat down Manitoba Moose 3-1
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — Jon Gillies made 29 saves as the Stockton Heat downed the Manitoba Moose 3-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.
Oliver Kylington, Brett Pollock ad Spencer Foo supplied the offence for the Heat (30-23-6), who snapped a four-game slide.
Sami Niku was the lone scorer for the Moose (39-20-8), who got 31 saves from Jamie Phillips.
Stockton went 1 for 4 on the power play while Manitoba failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Black janitors allege racial discrimination, plan to file human rights complaint
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'
-
Former Playboy model shares elaborate details on alleged 10-month love affair with Trump