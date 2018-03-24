OHL Roundup: Hugo Leufvenius leads Sarnia over Windsor to even series 1-1

SARNIA, Ont. — Hugo Leufvenius scored twice as the Sarnia Sting beat the Windsor Spitfires 4-1 on Saturday in Game 2 of their Ontario Hockey League first-round matchup.

Sean Josling had a goal and two assists and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Sting, who evened the Western Conference series at a game apiece after dropping the opener 6-2.

Cole Purboo scored for the Spitfires.

Justin Fazio kicked out 21 shots for Sarnia as Michael DiPietro made 48 saves for Windsor.

The Sting went 0 for 4 on the power play as the Spitfires failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

The series shifts to Windsor for Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

ATTACK 4 KNIGHTS 3 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Brett McKenzie scored his second goal of the night at 4:43 of overtime to lift the Attack over London for a 2-0 first-round series lead.

Aidan Dudas and Alan Lyszczarczyk also scored for the Attack. Olivier Lafreniere made 18 saves for the victory.

Alex Formenton had a hat trick for the Knights. Joseph Raaymakers turned aside 43 shots in defeat.

London hosts Game 3 of the Western Conference set on Monday.

---