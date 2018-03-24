Red Sox trade INF Marrero to Arizona for player or cash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox have traded infielder Deven Marrero to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a player to be named or cash.

The Red Sox announced the deal Saturday, five days before all major league teams play their opener.

The 27-year-old Marrero hit .211 with four homers and 27 RBIs for Boston last season. He played in 22 spring training games this year and batted .245.